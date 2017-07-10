Epic Challenge Begins

This week’s ‘Epic Challenge’ is underway!

Warren Mauger and Philip Smith – who first ran seven marathons in seven days – then ran on treadmills for 48 hours – are now attempting to do seven ironman triathlons in seven days.

They started at 6.30am this morning at Havelet with a swim, before cycling and running around Guernsey.

Warren says they have planned it to try and keep out of other people’s way. He says the challenge has turned into a real community event:

“The plan is that we swim in Havelet and then we cycle from Havelet to Pleinmont, staying along the West Coast and staying out of the way of traffic. We get back to Havelet – and then we’ll run from there to Vale Castle and back.

Other people are doing anything from a three mile walk a day, right up to a marathon a day – it’s a whole mix. At the end of the day, it is all about a real individual challenge.”

Good luck to everyone starting their FCG EPIC Week Challenges. We hope you enjoy it and keep sending us photos #NeverGiveUp#MyEPICWeek — EPIC Challenges (@EPIC_Purpose) July 10, 2017

today i start the toughest physical week of my life as i take on 7 ironman distance tris. I hope i’m up to it.https://t.co/uIMB6JqeJG — Warren Mauger (@warrenmauger) July 10, 2017

Philip Smith, who is taking on the challenge alongside Warren, says any money raised will be split between a local and overseas charity:

“We’re looking at about £20,000 hopefully – split equally between This is Epic and Guernsey Mind. Part of this is to try and support multiple charities with their work.

This is Epic aims to help people get out of poverty in a sustainable way – it is all about a help up, not a handout. People get access to really simple business services and loans to help them start up their own businesses, to improve their lives.”

