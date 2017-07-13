EPIC Challenge Reaches Day Four

Fatigue is setting in as we hit day four of the Epic Challenge Week.

People are running marathons every day, swimming, walking and challenging themselves in other ways.

They’ve all been inspired by Warren Mauger and Philip Smith who are doing seven ironman triathlons in seven days:

They are knackered but doing so well with their support crews – well done Warren & Phil @EPIC_Purpose 3 down – 4 to go! X pic.twitter.com/JLKdneulWi — Laura Clayton (@Laura_radiogsy) July 12, 2017

Warren was struggling last night at the end of day three, but was determined to keep going:

“From starting the day on the swim, when I thought it was game over because I thought I was becoming hypothermic, I then knew I had to carry on.

The cycle was really hard because the wind was so strong for the third day in a row……and that run has taken a lifetime!

The support has been phenomenal and it is beyond what we deserve. The people that come out and spend their evenings with us is amazing. We’re very grateful.”

Phil says a lack of sleep is having a big impact, but they’re battling on through. They’re getting an average of four hours sleep a night:

“The big learnt so far is that the lack of sleep is going to play a big part in this challenge. The boys say our muscles are in good shape, but the lack of sleep is definitely starting to hurt now.”

They’re raising money for This is Epic and Guernsey Mind – along with hundreds of other school pupils, adults and work colleagues who are doing their own week long epic challenges.

The Williams Family @FCGgsy#MyEpicWeek battle continues today with a 10K today! They all pretty happy after their 5k yesterday! @UKRunChatpic.twitter.com/vsop1MH1ZH — EPIC Challenges (@EPIC_Purpose) July 13, 2017

For updates tune into our news bulletins or visit the EPIC Challenges Facebook and Twitter pages.