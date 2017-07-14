Epic Week Reaches Day 5

The Epic Challenge is continuing on day five of the week long challenge.

Warren Mauger and Philip Smith completed day four on Thursday night in better spirits than they had been the day before. Warren had skipped the swim after risking hypothermia on Wednesday morning, but he crossed the finish line of his fourth marathon of the week at 11pm, half an hour after Philip.

The pair are attempting to do seven ironman triathlons in seven days to raise money for This is Epic and Guernsey Mind. They have previously run seven marathons in seven days and run on treadmills for 48 hours.

Today, tomorrow and Sunday they will complete a two mile swim at Havelet, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run.

Both men are struggling on an average of just four hours sleep a night.

They are getting a lot of support from other individuals, schools and businesses though.

Among the schools getting involved in the FCG Epic Week are Vauvert and Castel primary schools which have both arranged challenging activities for pupils.

Other individuals are swimming, running or cycling different distances this week.