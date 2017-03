EpiPens Recalled

A batch of EpiPens are being recalled.

The Committee for Health and Social Care says the batch may contain a defective part meaning it won’t activate.

The affected pen is an EpiPen 300mcg with a lot/batch code beginning 5FA665 with an expiry date of March, April or May 2017.

HSC says if you are unsure about an EpiPen you have in your possession please contact your Pharmacist for more information/advice.