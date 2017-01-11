ESC Committee Survives No Confidence Vote

Guernsey’s Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has survived a Vote of No Confidence.

22 deputies voted against the Motion, brought by Deputy Emilie Yerby, with just 13 backing her and five abstaining from the vote. That means the four Committee members will continue in their roles.

The Committee for Education Sport and Culture is tasked with moving the islands’ schools from a system of selection at age 11 to a network of all ability secondary schools. Having campaigned on a pro-selection basis, Deputy Paul Le Pelley had lost the support of some members who didn’t believe he should carry on as Committee President. He called their criticisms ‘tosh’ today and said he had to defend himself against claims he knew weren’t true.

Deputy Le Pelley, his vice-President Deputy Carl Meerveld, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen and Deputy David De Lisle all survived the Vote.

Pour:

Deputies Brehaut, Tindall, Tooley, de Sausmarez, Roffey, Fallaize, Hansmann Rouxel, Langlois, Yerby, Le Tocq, Parkinson, Merrett, St Pier.

Contre:

Deputies Brouard, de Lisle, Dudley Owen, Dorey, Graham, Paint, Le Pelley, Meerveld, Trott, Inder, Lowe, Smithies, Laurie Queripel, Jean, McKinley, Oliver, Prow, Ferbrache, Kuttelwascher, Gollop, Mooney, Lester Queripel.

Je ne vote pas:

Deputies Green, Le Clerc, Leadbeater, Soulsby and Stephens.

A fifth member will be elected to The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture tomorrow.

Deputy Marc Leadbeater had sat on the Committee since May, but chose to stand down before the Motion of No Confidence was lodged against them.

He told the States of Guernsey he had intended to stand for his own vacant seat, and that both Deputies Le Pelley and Meerveld had said they would nominate and second him. However, he has changed his mind after being told a senior States member had told the ESC President and Vice President that would make them appear weak. He says they withdrew their support and he decided to abstain from the vote against them and will not stand to rejoin their Committee.