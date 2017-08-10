ESC Funding Debate Continues

A politician from the Education, Sport and Culture Committee has openly criticised the latest scrutiny of his board’s funding plans.

Deputy Neil Inder’s posted a lengthy post on his Facebook page, in response to Deputy Lyndon Trott’s damning statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Inder’s used social media to correct what he says are some ‘factual inaccuracies’ in the figures quoted by the P&R Vice President, who’s used his role as a Director at Elizabeth college to speak out against planned cuts of millions of pounds.

He says he feels he needs to clear up how much it costs to educate each pupil in Guernsey’s secondary system, in response to queries from people who say the axing of funding for places given to less well off pupils is unfair.

After going through a number of other points, Deputy Inder calls on the colleges to ‘use their reserves to pursue their ambitions of inclusivity and equality’. You can read his full statement below: