ESC Member Challenges Board’s Plans

The proposals for building a new high school at the current La Mare de Carteret site could face a challenge from within the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.

The plans have been scaled back with the suggested community centre and pre-school removed but a large sports facility is still included.

Deputy David de Lisle wants it taken out of the plans saying it will cost too much and will be too grand for a schools sports needs:

“I was successful in convincing the committee to take out most of those elements other than the sports complex, which I think is going to favour the school over the ones, as it is going to be community complex.

It seems to me that that is a little unfair. I think that all three schools should be equal and that all of them should have equal facilities. It was always the mission of the States to have them rebuilt to the standard of the Grammar School.”

He believes the enhanced sports facility will compete against the current setup at Beau Sejour:

“Any additional money should be put into Beau Sejour to be quite honest. That’s a facility in town in the right location, rather than out in the country.”

