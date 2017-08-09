ESC Proposals Continue To Divide

Guernsey’s top political committee is preparing to comment on the future of the Grant-Aided Colleges’ funding.

Yesterday we shared Deputy Lyndon Trott’s damning statement with you, in which he branded the Education, Sport and Culture Committee’s proposals as ‘bonkers’.

In a statement, the Policy and Resources President, Deputy Gavin St Pier, says his board’s getting a letter ready, which when agreed, will be published in full:

‘The Committee has discussed the proposals for college funding submitted for debate by the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture. We are preparing a letter of comment which, when agreed, of course we will publish in full.’

Many people have already taken to social media to voice their support and anger against the proposals, which will be debated next month.

We’ve also been told that the ESC Committee’s told us it’s considering how to respond to Deputy Trott’s comments.