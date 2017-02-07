Event To Promote Internet Safety

We’re being encouraged to make sure we’re safe online, to mark Safer Internet Day.

Events are taking place nationally and internationally today and throughout this week, to raise awareness and to highlight the dangers of not being safe online.

Guernsey Police and the Online Safety Committee for Guernsey Schools are working together, to promote some top tips to make sure our children know what the risks are and how best to stay secure when on the internet.

Both groups are jointly attending this year’s ‘Digital Ace’ event at Beau Sejour on Saturday, where we can pick up advice and ask any questions we might have.

Anyone’s welcome to pop along to event on Saturday afternoon from 12pm till 5pm.