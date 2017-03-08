Events Marking International Women’s Day

Women will be coming together at a number of events to mark International Women’s Day today.

One of the famous Calendar Girls – Tricia Stewart – is speaking at the Women’s Development Forum’s lunchtime seminar. The theme of the event is ‘Be Bold for Change’.

Tricia Stewart is the Original WI Calendar Girl who launched the initial fundraising campaign which then sparked a film and musical.

The event is taking place from 12pm – 2pm in the Harry Bound Room at Les Cotils.

Meanwhile, Edwina Currie is also speaking at a dinner put on by the Soroptomists tonight at the St Pierre Park Hotel.

She was a member of the Tory Party government in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s.

This evening, there will also be a Global Gathering event focusing on meditation, at Les Cotils.

Sam Russel says it’s all about empowering women – and encouraging them to put themselves first:

The Global Gathering event begins at 7pm at Les Cotils. It will offer a guided group meditation for women of all ages.