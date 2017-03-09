Everest Challenge Continues!

Students at Le Murier School have been tackling Everest today. The pupils, along with teams ranging from toddlers to grandparents, have been raising money by clambering up the climbing wall at St Sampson’s High School.

Over the course of a few days hundreds of people will eventually climb the height of the world’s tallest mountain! All the money raised will go towards off-island trips for the students at Le Murier.

It’s sponsored by Healthspan and more than £18,500 was raised last year. This money was used to take students to Lihou, Devon, Wales and France.

Organiser, Gary Dovey, says it’s a tough but fun challenge for all involved:

‘The aim is to climb the height of Everest. Teams come in and their challenge is to climb at least 100 metres. When we add all the teams up, over 17 hours, we’ve climbed 8,848 metres!’.

The event started today and runs until Saturday.

You can take part or support the teams by going to http://www.lemurierschool.gg/everest-challenge/