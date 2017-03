Everest Challenge Raises Just Under £20K

This year’s Everest Challenge saw people raise £19,612.27 for students at Le Murier School. The total includes £2,500 donated by Healthspan.

The money will be used to support extra curricular activities and off-island trips for Le Murier students.

Over the course of three days hundreds of people scaled the climbing wall at St Sampsons High, eventually reaching the height of Everest!

The annual event saw £17,11.60 raised last year.