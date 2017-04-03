Expert Praises Child Protection Services

A leading psychologist believes the Channel Islands’ Child Protection services are working well.

Dr Bryn Williams shared his expertise at a special conference at St James, focused on helping law professionals in family cases.

The Consultant Clinical Psychologist believes some improvements could be made, but he feels the support offered is of a high quality:

“The islands as a whole have done a very good job over the past ten years of addressing the issues they face. However, I think there is an increasing recognition amongst court professionals and experts of what needs to be done.”

Dr Williams focused on a number of issues when he spoke to delegates at Friday’s event, referring to his experience of working in Guernsey, in the NHS in the UK and with Health and Social Services in Jersey.

He thinks some of our worries surrounding child protection can be hyper-inflated:

“Children are safer in the Channel Islands now than they’ve ever been in history. – we know that and we must celebrate that. However we do know there are things we could improve, the services aren’t perfect, the court’s aren’t perfect, but that’s an important thing to recognise.”