Expert Praises Guernsey’s Fundraising

A leading expert thinks Guernsey should be proud of its fundraising.

The Chief Executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations shared his thoughts at the Association of Guernsey Charities’ AGM last night.

Sir Stuart Etherington says we’ve got a healthier approach than the UK. He spoke to our reporter, Matthew Leach:

“What you don’t have here is the sorts of difficulties and bad behaviours that we’ve seen in England. There seems to be a loss of trust amongst charities there, but that doesn’t seem to have happened here.

I do think the island’s government could be more helpful to organisations. There’s no serious tax breaks for giving – you could do more about gift aid, payroll giving and even social investment, which is taking off in the UK.”

Sir Stuart’s visit and speech has been welcomed by a number of experts, including members of the Guernsey Disability Alliance: