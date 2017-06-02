Extra Leeds Bradford Flight Added

A year after launching the Leeds Bradford route, Aurigny is adding another flight to the service.

During the first year in service, more than 10,000 passengers flew between Guernsey and the English airport.

Those figures run up until the end of May 2017.

Building on that success, the States-owned airline has now announced that there will be more flights on the route to the North of England.

The schedules will include a Sunday flight too, as well as on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until the end of October.