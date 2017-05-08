FAB Link May Not Go Ahead

The controversial FAB link may now in fact bypass Alderney completely. The plan was to land the cable on the island to offer cheaper electricity to Brit ish customers, using the French grid.

Project leaders have said ‘Alderney will miss out’, after it emerged that it may not go ahead.

There’s been plenty of opposition in Alderney to plans to use the island as a gateway for cheaper electricity for people in the UK with environmental campaigners saying not enough is known about how the project will work.

Now there are also delays with planning permissions and the team behind the project, FAB Link Ltd says it wants fresh talks with the States of Alderney so the island doesn’t miss out.

The firm is looking at alternative offshore routes for its cable and says it will go that way if the delays continue so it doesn’t derail the project.