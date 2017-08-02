FAB Protest Taking Place In Alderney

Campaigners in Alderney will be voicing their concerns against the proposed FAB link later.

Protestors are due to meet at Mannez Quarry from 6pm this evening, in the latest demonstration against the plans.

Residents in the island have already pointed out a number of issues with the project & its management.

There have been a number of previous protests focused on putting concerns in the spotlight, where many people have been very vocal about their opposition to the project:

The FAB link has also caused a lot of debate in the island’s political States chamber. It is an issue that has proved to be divisive amongst Alderney politicians, who remain on both sides of the argument.

States Member, Graham McKinley, is one of those whose been quite vocal. He believes the views of all campaigners must be taken seriously by those in authority.

Mr McKinley believes the land use rules surrounding the proposed site are also causing problems.

“People are very concerned about this – and they believe they ought to have some kind of say in whether or not this goes ahead. The majority of opinion gathering now is saying there should be at least some kind of public meeting, to gain clarification on what exactly is happening.

We want to protect our Greenbelt. We don’t want to do what Guernsey did several years ago, in changing their land use plan. Look at the island now with all its built up areas, in comparison to what it used to be.”

