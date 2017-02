Fairtrade Fortnight Begins Today

A fortnight of events and activities focused on Fairtrade begins today. The annual initiative is supported by Fairtrade Guernsey – who want to encourage more of us to buy ethically sourced products.

Treasurer, Phil Soulsby, says there’s a big theme to this year’s project.

The group has praised the number of Fairtrade products now available on our shelves.

Mr Soulsby, says the wider choice is making it easier to switch.