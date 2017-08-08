Fall In Waste Being Taken To GSY Tip

The amount of waste being taken to Mont Cuet continues to fall. The latest statistics from the States highlight another significant drop last year.

This also follows another rise in both commercial and domestic recycling rates in 2016. The domestic recycling rate was 48.1% compared to 47.8% in 2015 and the commercial recycling rate was 42.2% compared to 40.4% in 2015.

The past four years have seen a continual rise drop in waste from households. ‘Black Bag’ waste was down 200 tonnes in 2016 compared to the year before.

However, Mont Cuet is inching ever closer to capacity and now sits at 87% full. It’s set to be completely full by mid-2018, this should coincide with the implementation of the new waste management facility here.

You can read a recycling breakdown below.

Recycling Stats: