Deputy Fallaize: ‘More Primary School Closures Unlikely’

One of Guernsey’s senior politicians thinks it is highly unlikely any more primary schools will be closed.

However, Deputy Matt Fallaize says the Committee for Education Sport and Culture has to look at merging the island’s remaining single form entry primary schools.

That’s because the States told the then-Education Department to look at merging the Forest and La Houguette and the two Catholic primaries during discussions on education in 2013.

Deputy Fallaize doesn’t think we will see any more schools closing though:

“The impression that was given in the States last week was that the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has done nothing to review provision at the Forest and La Houguette, or at Notre Dame or St Mary and St Michael.”

Deputy Fallaize acknowledges it would be more difficult to merge Notre Dame and St Mary and St Michael because both are already full, or nearly full, and the Church owns their buildings, neither of which would be easy to extend.

However, he says the States need to see progress in both areas:

“In relation to La Houguette, the States resolution was to review it over the next five to ten years, but there was no timeline set out in relation to the Catholic schools.

“I think at the time there was an expectation that ESC would open up discussions with the Catholic schools quite quickly, but that quite clearly hasn’t happened.”