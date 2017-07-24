Families Release Image Of Couple Killed In Car Crash

The families of Georgina Le Prevost and Stuart Moorat have released this image of the couple:

The couple had been at a friend’s wedding reception on Friday evening before their car was involved in an accident at Perelle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at around 11pm.

Guernsey Police have asked anyone who was at the same wedding reception or anyone who saw the couple leave to contact them.

If you can offer any assistance call Sergeant Thomas Marshall on 725111.

Post Mortems were due to be carried out yesterday but no more details have been released yet.

Since their deaths, relatives and friends of Miss Le Prevost and Mr Moorat have been leaving flowers and messages of condolence near the crash scene.