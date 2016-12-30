Family Allowance Cuts To Come Into Force

The last full Family Allowance payments will be made today.

The allowance will then be reduced to help fund the new States Pre-school scheme.

From 2nd January, Family Allowance is being cut by £2.40 per week, per child.

That will mean a cut from £15.90 a week to £13.50.

It was approved by the States in November, as we reported at the time, but is only coming into force in 2017.

The savings made will go towards the new universal pre-school scheme, which starts in January.