Family Plan Rowing Challenge For Shay

Family and friends are rallying around the parents of a young boy with a very rare disease.

Shay Savident – who may not live beyond four years old – has Neimann Pick Type A.

It is a very rare disease described ‘one of a group of lysosomal storage diseases that affect metabolism and that are caused by genetic mutations’. Shay was diagnosed early in the new year, at just one year old. His parents have been told he may not live to see his fourth birthday and he will need specialist equipment including pushchairs and bath seats to make his life easier along with sensory toys.

His parents, Hanna and Yhan are being supported by their friends and relatives on both sides of their family including Hanna’s uncles Jay, Rex and Gareth Williams and cousin Steven Kirk.

Together the four men have decided to row from Carteret to Guernsey. The 36 mile challenge will be extra tough for them as none of them have ever rowed before. They say they’ve never set foot in a rowing boat and are starting their training from scratch with the very basics.

The original idea was Jay’s, who says he wanted to do something to help his great nephew:

‘The family found out he was ill at the end of December, early January. I’d never heard of it before, and it’s Neimann Pick Type A disease which is inherited from the family’.

Jay and his family want to make Shay’s life as comfortable as they can:

‘We’re looking to buy things like a special car seat, a seat for his bath, sensory toys for him and swing for the garden as he can’t use a normal swing. We want to send him on a holiday as well. It’s absolutely horrendous the price of some of it but we’re trying to raise as much money as we can’.

Fundraising efforts are underway to pay for the specialist equipment. The family want to raise as much money as they can, with £10,000 as an initial target.

Along with the charity row, a number of relatives and friends have arranged events like cake sales and competitions which are all helping to boost the funds.

Shay’s Great Uncle Rex says:

‘There have just been loads, but this is the main one – the rowing. We wanted to do something that was worth doing and Jay came up with this idea’

The four men have started training. Shay’s second cousin Steven says it’s a big challenge, taking them out of their comfort zone. He says none of them have ever rowed before but they are taking expert advice on board:

‘There’ll be a fifth person in the boat, a coxon, which will keep all the timings right and they’ll be screaming and shouting at us. We think the rowing club is going to arrange someone for us. They’re helping us with our training’.

The four mean think the row will take them around eight hours.

The distance from Carteret to Guernsey is 36 miles. They will need to set aside a few dates for the row so they can

ensure the weather is right to make the journey across. It will have to be postponed if the weather forecast is bad. At the moment they are hoping to do it in June when it will hopefully be hot rather than stormy.

Gareth says aside from the physical challenge of learning to row, they may also have to contend with family disagreements.

He says when the times get tough they think about young Shay and what he and his parents are going through.

Jay, Gareth, Rex and Stevie have already got a long list of people to thank including:

Guernsey Rowing Club

Simon Marley

Jan’s Fitness Studio

Georgina’s Gang

There is more information on the row and Shay on Facebook.

To donate go to gofundme.com/shaysmedical