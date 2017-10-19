Farm Owners Appeal Planning Refusal

Plans to turn the front of the Strawberry Farm into a public car park have been turned down.

However, the owners say they will now appeal that decision.

Cars are already parked there which the owners were told had to be moved.

That lead to an application being made to officially change the use of the land, so it was classed as a car park instead.

Planning permission has been refused but the owners want the Development and Planning Authority to reconsider.