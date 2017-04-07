Faulty Dryers Alternatives Offered

Following increased pressure, Whirlpool is now offering alternatives to people with faulty tumble dryers.

A safety defect means hundreds in the island need to be fixed – but you can now have them simply replaced.

Guernsey Electricity has been working with HotPoint on the issue, following many concerns throughout the island.

The utility’s Retail Manager, Malcolm Woodhams, says there are now a number of choices for affected customers:

“Whirlpool has been very helpful and I’m delighted that we have been able to progress this on behalf of our customers. They have listened to Guernsey Electricity, as a retail partner, and Valpy’s, as the island’s only Hotpoint appointed service centre. We knew we had to use our influence, and maintain pressure on them to provide an acceptable solution for Guernsey in light of the understandable anxiety and concern by owners of affected models.

The modification programme is continuing at a rapid pace, and Whirlpool has confirmed that they will continue to have have two engineers in the island who are working with Valpy’s to deal with the list of machines needing modification. They anticipate completing that list by the end of May.”

Please contact Hotpoint if you have a defective unit, the details of where to register your unit are below:

https://safety.hotpoint.eu

https://safety-swan.eu