Fermain Tower Accommodation Plans Revealed

The plans to convert Fermain Tower into accommodation have been revealed, alongside a fundraising campaign to fund it.

The National Trust of Guernsey wants to convert the tower into accomodation which could be used as a visitor attraction. Architects have released the designs which include space for two overnight guests over seven floors. There would be living space, a bathroom in the basement and a look-out point.

The official fundraising launch will take place on May 4th, with the Lieutenant Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder in attendance.

The unique project could see it open to visitors as early as next Spring. Further details on fundraising will be released soon.