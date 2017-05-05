Fermain Tower Plans Revealed

A fundraising campaign’s been launched to redevelop Fermain Tower.

The National Trust of Guernsey is hoping to complete work to transform the building into a place to stay as visitor accommodation. If the fundraising campaign goes well it could be open by the summer of 2018.

The President of National Trust of Guernsey, Tony Spruce, says he is excited to see what happens in the coming weeks and months, saying a lot of hard work has already gone into the project:

‘It’s been a long time in the making, we’ve got full planning approval, we can access all the services and the car parking space so you can’t ask for much more in the Fermain Valley’

The National Trust of Guernsey Patron – His Excellency the Lieutenant‐Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder – was at the official fundraising launch this week. He told the media he is very excited about the plans for the Fermain Tower.

The National Trust says the ‘exciting refurbishment plans’ will add a ‘unique short stay holiday facility to the island’s accommodation stock’. We’re told it will be ‘fitted out carefully and in sympathetic detail over several floors allowing space for two guests. There will be a lookout point and a bathroom in the basement and sleeping and living space’.

It could be ‘open for business’ in the Spring / early summer of 2018.