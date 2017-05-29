Ferry Trial In 2018?
Trial ferry crossings between Guernsey and Jersey could take place NEXT year, Jersey’s Economic Development Minister has revealed.
Senator Lyndon Farnham says plans for the inter-islands service became “impossible to achieve” after Guernsey said it would not be contributing financially.
He says it is a shame it is “no longer viable”
“We have got to look forward. I am confident that we will find a solution in the future.”
Condor CEO Paul Luxon says discussions between all the parties will continue.