Ferry Trial In 2018?

Trial ferry crossings between Guernsey and Jersey could take place NEXT year, Jersey’s Economic Development Minister has revealed.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says plans for the inter-islands service became “impossible to achieve” after Guernsey said it would not be contributing financially.

He says it is a shame it is “no longer viable”

“We have got to look forward. I am confident that we will find a solution in the future.”

Condor CEO Paul Luxon says discussions between all the parties will continue.