Festival Goers Enjoy Third Day In Sark!

The third and final day of the 9th annual Sark Folk Festival, could be its last day ever. The organisers haven’t yet said whether it will be back after it’s hiatus next year.

When it was announced last month that the Festival is taking a break in 2018, the organisers said they’ll make a decision this time next year about whether or not it will return in 2019.

With hundreds of people camping out across Sark this weekend and the boats fully booked there is definitely demand for it now.

Today’s final day of folk music includes performances from Beanjar, Gregory Harrison and Buffalo Huddleston before the Festival comes to an end for 2017 – and hopefully not for ever – late this afternoon.

You can check out the full line-up from the weekend online.