Fewer Bailiwick Uni Applicants

The number of university applicants from the Bailiwick has gone down.

That’s the main local headline from new stats, released by UCAS.

Figures show there’s been a 21% drop in the number of applications from the islands this year.

The drop’s being blamed on Brexit as well as changes to the way some courses are run.

Those modifications could affect people wanting careers in things like nursing and midwifery.

It’s also thoughts some people are put off by the high tuition fees and the living costs involved with studying a degree in the UK.