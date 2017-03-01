Fifteen Promotions At Saffery Champness

Guernsey firm Saffery Champness has promoted fifteen members of staff. Six of them have risen to management and senior management level. It’s the company’s 40th anniversary this year and it continues its strong culture of learning and development, supporting its staff from trainee level up to directorship.

Two people have been promoted from trust managers to senior trust managers – Greta Allman and Nick Ford. Danny Miller has risen in the tax department and is now an assistant tax manager.

Lucy Dodd and Samantha Holden have been promoted to assistant trust managers.

In the IT department, Richard Anderson-Relf has become the IT manager. His role has expanded during the 18 months at the company, where he began as an assistant IT manager.

The following people have also been promoted across the company; Zac Hanley, Sam Ward, Maria Adam, Luke Bourgaize, Jodie Martel, Anna Crowder, April Walker, Genevieve Bougourd and Connor Gaudion.

Managing Director Nick Batiste released this statement:

“At Saffery Champness we are committed to rewarding success and developing and promoting high calibre talent. We are very pleased to be able to promote so many members of our team across a range of business and support areas.”