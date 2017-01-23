Figures Show Strong Guernsey Economy

The latest figures show Guernsey’s economy is performing well – but the construction industry remains in decline.

As concerns for local companies continue, States stats show the number of those working in the industry dropped again.

However the median earnings of employees in the sector did rise slightly.

Overall we’re told the island’s finances are in good shape though, with increases in areas including the finance industry – Guernsey’s largest employer.

There is also good news for those in the professional, business, science and technology industries – which also performed well last year.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, said:

“This useful data again highlights that the island’s economy continues to be in a position of strength and stability. Key sectors have continued to grow and financial services, which remains vital to our overall economic outlook, has again seen modest growth. It is also pleasing to see that our professional, business, scientific and technical activities – which includes specialist services such as accountancy, legal and marketing – was the largest employer of graduates in 2014 and 2015 and saw consistent growth in employment numbers again last year.

Likewise, real-terms growth in median earnings for employed individuals continued to strengthen, as we saw the fourth successive quarter of year-on- year growth. This points to a more established recovery and, when combined with the increase in employment, indicates the potential for improved income tax revenues for 2016.

The construction sector continues to face difficult conditions, however, it is to be hoped that this may improve if conditions in the economy in general and in the domestic housing market in particular continue to improve.”

Separate figures show the cost of living in Guernsey has also gone up by 1.6%.