Film Project Needs Support

A famous filmmaker from Guernsey is asking for our help with a new project.

Gene Fallaize is putting the finishing touches to his horror film Cain Hill, starring Alex Zane and Gemma Atkinson.

Speaking to Island FM’s Matthew Leach, the Guernseyman said anyone who helps finishes the film will get something in return:

A trailer for the film has been released, to give us a taste of what to look forward to:

To donate to the project click here for more information.