Film Project Needs Support
A famous filmmaker from Guernsey is asking for our help with a new project.
Gene Fallaize is putting the finishing touches to his horror film Cain Hill, starring Alex Zane and Gemma Atkinson.
Interview with @islandfm about @CainHillMovie. You can get involved by visiting https://t.co/6c4FyzXVHX Thanks @mleach51 @carlward https://t.co/sY86udDWqu
— Gene Fallaize (@GeneFallaize) February 22, 2017
Speaking to Island FM’s Matthew Leach, the Guernseyman said anyone who helps finishes the film will get something in return:
A trailer for the film has been released, to give us a taste of what to look forward to:
Here’s the brand new theatrical trailer for ‘Cain Hill’! Coming soon. Starring @MissGAtkinson @MikeParrActor @alex_zane @CainHillMovie pic.twitter.com/zjy1D3jBln
— Gene Fallaize (@GeneFallaize) January 31, 2017