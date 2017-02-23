Film Project Needs Support

23rd February 2017
Filmmaker Gene Fallaize (Credit: Gene Fallaize)

Filmmaker Gene Fallaize (Credit: Gene Fallaize)

A famous filmmaker from Guernsey is asking for our help with a new project.

Gene Fallaize is putting the finishing touches to his horror film Cain Hill, starring Alex Zane and Gemma Atkinson.

Speaking to Island FM’s Matthew Leach, the Guernseyman said anyone who helps finishes the film will get something in return:

A trailer for the film has been released, to give us a taste of what to look forward to:

To donate to the project click here for more information.

Share this story: