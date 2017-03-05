Filter Aimed At Preventing Accidents

A new filter is due to be painted on the crossroads of the Longfrie and Rue St Pierre today.

It’s being installed on a year long trial basis to see if it can help prevent accidents at the busy junction.

Traffic and Highways Services Operations’ Manager Colin Le Page says it’s proven elsewhere that filters slow drivers down.

“We hope that it will be successful,” he says.

“We advise drivers to take care when going through that, because it will be a new layout, so [we advise them] to drive slowly and cautiously until they get used to the new layout.”