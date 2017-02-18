Breakdown Of Salerie Junction Costs Revealed

The final cost of the Salerie junction improvements has been revealed. A review has been released breaking down the costs involved, the total being £114,292.69.

The post-implementation review was published following public concern and confusion about the price of the works. The project was undertaken as quickly as possible to make the corner safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The review was commissioned by the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure and found that the high cost was a fair reflection of the work done. The President of the Committee, Deputy Barry Brehaut, has released this statement:

‘The report has identified a number of shortcomings in the way the project was developed and progressed, and both the Committee and staff accept those findings.

‘Clearly it would have been preferable for all checks and balances to have been fully completed before the start date. Had this taken place we would have had accurate information before work began, but it would not have changed the total cost of the project and it certainly would not have changed the Committee’s position on the urgent need for safety improvements to be made to the junction layout.

‘In terms of the project costs, and to reiterate what I have said previously, the original estimate of £50,000 was just that; it was a starting point for a complex project that was supplied as part of the planning application. The application went in, and therefore news of the changes entered the public domain, before a detailed survey of the works had been carried out. Following this survey, and before work began on the site, the estimate was revised to £85,000. The Committee subsequently requested additional safety measures as a result of further discussions with Guernsey Police and a road safety audit. This brought the final total to £114,000.

‘Notwithstanding the issues identified in the report, there are a great many positives as a result of project. It is clear that changes to the junction itself have been a success. We have received encouraging feedback from pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, and the Committee remains firmly of the view that the changes improve the safety and experience of junction users.

‘The post-implementation review confirms that the final costs were a fair reflection of the work carried out. The Committee was steadfast in its position that we had to make the junction safer, and we wanted to empower cyclists and pedestrians as per the goals of the Transport Strategy. While there are undoubtedly lessons to be taken from this, the project was a success on both fronts.’

We spoke to Deputy Brehaut following the release of the review and he confirmed that there would be no further ongoing costs, however if the public deemed that any of it was not working, changes could be made.

We were also told that the reason the issue became so contentious was because it was made out to be exceptional. Roadworks take place all the time and costs are rarely published.

You can see a breakdown of all the costs involved in this project below:

Construction works & associated traffic management – £ 80,492.00

Survey works – £ 2,556.25

Purchase and installation of signs (and roadmarkings) – £ 3,441.92

Purchase of tactile and corduroy paving – £ 1,784.12

Road Safety Audit – £ 8,400.00

Improved street lighting by raised table – £ 5,866.54

Provision of CCTV – £ 6,011.89

Relocation of main street light and bollard – £ 1,825.89

New handrail by Salerie slipway – £ 2,539.00

Installation of posts and chains by recycling area – £ 1,028.00

Removal of bus shelter – £ 196.08

Advertising & Promotion – leaflet – £ 151.00

Total Cost – £ 114,292.69