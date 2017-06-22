Final Decision On IWV Referendum Today

A final decision on a future Island Wide Voting referendum will be made today. Deputies will be sitting to discuss a number of amendments and the States Assembly and Constitution Committee’s 5-option proposal.

Earlier this month we covered the public meeting outlining the original suggestions.

During yesterday’s debate, Deputy Peter Ferbrache led a motion to throw out the referendum completely. He proposed an amendment that would have led us to full Island Wide Voting. However, his proposal was voted out by our Deputies.

Chair of SACC, Deputy Matt Fallaize, said in the chamber yesterday that not only is his committee’s proposal the best option, but that there is more support outside of the States body for Island Wide Voting than in it:

‘I still think the referendum is more likely to bring certainty, clarity and closure to the debate about the electoral system, if the public are presented with a range of options, rather than being presented with one option or two options.’

‘There are quite a lot of members in the states trenchantly opposed to any form of Island Wide Voting; however, this is not how most people in the community think. In my view, we’ll have a more nuanced view.’