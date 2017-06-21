Final Flight For Final Trislander

Aurigny’s last Trislander left for its new home today. G-BEVT has taken its final flight to the IWM Duxford Museum where it’ll be kept on show.

It circled St Peter Port earlier this morning as a final send off to the island after decades of service.

Flights Operations Director, Nigel Moll, says some of the airline’s employees were on board for the farewell journey:

‘The aircraft, now having been formally retired, can only have staff on board. There will be a number of us who will be accompanying the aircraft to hand it over to the Aviation Society, who will care for it in the future. We’ll formally present it to them.’