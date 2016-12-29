Final Groves Trial Sitting Of 2016 Held
This year’s final sitting of the Sarah Groves murder trial has been held in India.
However, the family received a frustrating message from London’s Foreign Office, and has been told the prosecutor refused to say whether court had sat or not.
Sarah’s father Vic Groves says: “Sadly, this is what we are up against – a total lack of respect for the trial and everything it stands for.”
He adds that a further update will be released shortly.
The family has thanked everyone for their support during 2016 and for raising the profile of the case nationally.