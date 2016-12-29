Fire Crews Pose For Charity

If you are still looking to buy a 2017 calendar, you could support Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service at the same time.

The island’s fire crews – who made a popular calendar in 2008 – have been persuaded by their Operations Manager to do some more modelling.

The 2017 calendar is on sale now and Andy Mauger hopes it will sell as well as the last one.

He says: “We remember it and people still like to mention it every now and again – people will say: ‘Oh, I remember you from the calendar.’

“It was popular – we raised a lot of money for the charity at the time and we’d like to do the same again.

“There’s only so much we can do: we are Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service – we’re not all models at the end of the day.

“But the feedback was that people really enjoyed the fun side of it.”

It is aimed at raising money for The Firefighters Charity and the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation.

You can purchase a copy by calling the fire station.