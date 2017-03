Fire Crews Tackle Field Blaze

Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service has put out a blaze in a field in the island.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Chemin Le Roi in Torteval just before 2.45am this morning, following reports of a fire in the area.

Once the island’s crews arrived at the scene, they were able to quickly gain control of the situation.

The flames were dampened down and extinguished a short time later.

No one was injured in the incident.