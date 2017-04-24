Fire Service Called To Delancey Park

Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service has been dealing with a tree on fire at Delancey Park.

Firefighters were sent to the scene just after 2pm this afternoon, where they were greeted with a small blaze.

The blaze is now out, but there has been a strong smell of smoke in the area:

Tree fire at Delancey Park – now out but large smoke smell still here. Fire crews reminding us to be safe when out & about. More at 3. pic.twitter.com/GfPXTrPa3P — Island FM (@islandfm) April 24, 2017

The alarm was raised by young people in the area, who’d been relaxing in the Spring sunshine when they suddenly saw flames.

After crews there had finished their work, one fireman took time out to describe what had happened.

Officer, Tom Chapman, says it turned out to be quite an easy situation for them to sort out:

“There was a tree and a surrounding area affected by a small fire, with probably around two feet of flames. We arrived with our hoses and probably used around 1500 litres of water to dampen down the blaze, which has made sure the site is safe.”