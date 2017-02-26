Firefighters Put Out Alderney Chimney Fire

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at a home near Fort Quesnard in Alderney.

Crews were called at 14.10 where they discovered burning embers in the flue, which were cause by a build up of soot.

Our reporter on the scene said smoke could be seen coming from the front door.

Firefighter James Zizard says they used a triple extension ladder to gain access to the flat roof of the property and then a short extension ladder to reach the top of the chimney pot.

He’s warning people to keep their chimney clean:

No one was injured.