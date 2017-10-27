Fireworks On Sale From Today

Fireworks go on sale today in various shops across Guernsey.

They will be available from Friday 27th October, until Sunday the 5th November. They can only be bought by people over 20 years old.

The official advice is to store them until next weekend and they should only be used on Friday 3rd November, Saturday 4th or on Bonfire Night, the 5th November. We’re also asked to hold any displays between 6.30pm and 8.30pm so they are finished before 9pm.

These guidelines have been drawn up by a multi-agency Fireworks Liaison Group which meets every year to discuss concerns raised about fireworks and to collaborate on the best way forward for the upcoming period. The group includes representatives from the emergency services, retailers, display organisers, the GSPCA, the Health and Safety Executive and the States Vet.

The Chief Inspector of Heath and Safety, Robin Gonard, says ideally we should attend organised displays.

If anyone is hosting their own private event they can warn other people by uploading their information, including location and time, to the States website.

Mr Gonard says:

‘The collated information on the website will help inform neighbours and animal owners about potential noise. An event can be marked as ‘public’ if people want to encourage visitors, or as ‘private’ if not. People can also register to receive text or email notifications about displays all year round via www.gov.gg/fireworks.

We would like people to be good neighbours and let people know what is planned, as above all, we want people enjoy a safe and responsible celebration!’

Mr Gonard also says any fireworks bought locally should be safe. He says there are other precautions to take as well to ensure any private displays are safe:

‘When buying fireworks seek the advice of the retailer and read the manufacturer’s instructions as to the suitability of the firework for the area where they are being let off,’ he said. ‘Some of the fireworks on sale to the public are not suitable for the average garden on the island and many fireworks require wooden stakes driven into the ground or a hole to be dug to partially bury them prior to being lit. Always follow the firework code and never return to misfires. In windy conditions consider where any debris might land and adjust fireworks to suit or if not possible cancel the display.’