Firm Offers Grandes Rocques Apology

The firm which used Grandes Rocques car park to move a load of building materials has admitted that was an error.

Geoghegan Supalite has apologised after one of its installation teams used the public land to transfer materials between their vans.

They say they recognise thats not acceptable and they’ve spoken to the staff involved to ensure it won’t happen again.

The firm also says its specialist teams have been working in the island regularly over the last year to replace conservatory roofs and that it complies fully with Guernsey’s current employment legislation and is in regular contact with relevant States departments about its work in the island.

You can read the media statement from Geoghegan Supalite below:

Commenting on the matter, Esther Ingrouille, the States of Guernsey’s Director of Housing Control, said:

“We are aware of this firm, who first contacted us before they undertook any work in the island so that they could understand their Housing Control obligations. While it would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a specific case, we can confirm the rules that apply under the Housing Control system. For an individual whose employer is not resident in Guernsey, no housing licence or right to work document is needed if the person is in employment in Guernsey for no more than 10 days in a 30 day period, and in total for no more than 90 days in a 12-month period. In this particular area, those same rules will apply under the Population Management system when it comes into force in April.”

However, Businessman Ross Le Brun, is concerned the system is too weak. He’d like to see it tightened up to ensure visiting tradesmen pay their way in Guernsey: