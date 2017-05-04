First Evidence In Groves Trial Since 2015

Evidence has been heard in the Sarah Groves murder trial for the first time in nearly two years.

Dr Manzoor-ul-Haq, who was part of the team who conducted the post-mortem following the Guernseywoman’s death, was the witness who spoke in court.

We’re told he confirmed what was already known – that she had suffered as many as 45 stab wounds.

The news of the first evidence given in two years is bittersweet for the Groves family though, as the new lawyers of the accused, Richard De Wit, who denies murder, did not turn up.

Sarah’s father, Vic Groves, says it’s not completely clear what happened and he wants to know why:

You can read Mr Groves media update, published yesterday, below:

“Today’s hearing was the first in which evidence was heard since 29th September 2015 – a period of more than nineteen months during which time 37 hearings were scheduled, none of which heard evidence or progressed the case in any way.

The witness heard today was Dr Manzoor-ul-Haq, a member of the medical team that conducted the post mortem on Sarah. He confirmed what was already known – that she had suffered as many as 45 stab wounds.

A detailed copy of the doctors’ report was submitted to the court. The police added to that report that Richard de Wit had purchased a knife identical to the one allegedly used in the attack just two days beforehand.

Despite all efforts to secure legal representation for the defendant, it appears that none was present in court today. Surprisingly, therefore, and in a departure from previous protocol, the defendant was granted the court’s permission to cross-examine the witness himself.

He challenged the autopsy report and reiterated that ‘he was being framed by the local police’. He drew sighs of anguish from the crowded courtroom when he asked about specific details of the autopsy.

Afterwards the Prosecutor, Mr Syed Maqbool, gave his reaction to the day’s proceedings:

“It was a bit of a joke, really. I mean we know that de Wit is trying to slow the whole hearing down. First, he refused to have a lawyer, now he is cross-examining witnesses. Today was the beginning of producing witnesses. More witnesses will be produced before the court in the next hearing and we want to expedite this case.”

De Wit asked the court to release money that was ‘confiscated’ from his possession at the time of his arrest shouting “I need the money back”. He also repeated his earlier demand to move the hearing to a higher court. The demand was rejected.

Finally, he requested bail, which was again immediately denied. There were clear signs that Richard de Wit’s physical and mental health have deteriorated.”