First ‘Guernsey’ Images Released

The first promotional shots have been released from the film version of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Lily James and Michiel Huisman are starring in the film ‘Guernsey’ which is being shot in the UK.

Studio Canal is the production team behind the film, having bought the rights to the book some years ago. It was written by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows and was a huge literary success locally and in America where the ladies were from.

Lily James plays journalist Juliet Ashton who is involved in a long running conversation by letter with members of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. She decides to write about it and ends up visiting the island.

One of the people she writes to is Dawsey Adams played by Michiel Huisman.

The film is being directed by Mike Newell who has previously worked on huge hits including Four Weddings and a Funeral and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Paula Mazur is on the production team and we have previously spoken with her about the project.

