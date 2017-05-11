First New Air-Taxi In JSY For 30 Years

For the first time in 30 years, a new air-taxi service has been launched in Jersey. Isle-Fly will be using a Cessna aircraft.

The company says it’ll be able to take passengers to any destination within two hours of Guernsey or Jersey and can be booked at any time.

Director Paul Sabin says it offers a different choice to business and leisure travellers.

‘It’s a charter aeroplane, so anywhere you want. So it could be a shopping up to Southampton, or Bristol, or businesses going into Cardiff. Inter-island, it works out cost effective inter-island. You can go when you want to go between the islands and come back when you want to come back.’

He says similar services used to be very popular, and he expects people to like the flexibility.

‘We have a pilot on standby, if the aeroplane is free we will get airborne in 2 hours. Obviously the more notice we have the longer we have to fill it up, but 2 hours would be our max time.’