First Same-Sex Marriage Next Month

A couple are set to become the first in Guernsey to get married, under the recently introduced same-sex marriage law.

Paula Le Page and Kirsty Davison say they’re feeling excited, after a long wait. The couple were unaware they would be the first, until the equality charity Liberate let them know.

Kirsty says their wedding will be something she will treasure for life:

“Having been together for seventeen years, it is something we’ve always wanted to and something we’ve wanted to do here. It’s really about time that it has finally arrived – and well done to the people that have made it happen.”

Their ceremony is due to take place on the 14th July – and for Paula, it’s a sign of huge changes in rights for the LGBT community:

“I just feel like it is something we should have been allowed to do a long time ago. I don’t why it has taken so long. Our love is no different to anyone else’s love – so after this amount of time, it is finally going to be recognised.”

Having the support of friends and family has been vital in helping the couple make this momentous decision.

Paula’s mum Debbie Le Page also popped into the Island FM studio to give her reaction to the happy news. She says it is important anyone in love has the right to marry – regardless of their sexuality:

“Every mum wants to see their daughters get married – it doesn’t matter, they’re in love. It has been great to see their relationship blossom over this time.”

You can hear more of Kirsty and Paula’s special story in this report by Island FM’s Jonny Freeman: