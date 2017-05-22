Fishing Quota Consultation Now Open

A formal consultation has been launched in the run up to new quota controls on Bailiwick licensed fishing vessels under 10 metres. It follows a number of consultations between Sea Fisheries officers and UK DEFRA officials.

Fishing representatives from Guernsey, Alderney and Sark have been working closely together on the changes.

It will mean all holders of under 10 metre Bailiwick Sea Fisheries licenses will have to comply with new monthly allocations. The quota management species listed will initially be Cod, Ray and Common Sole.

It’ll come into effect on the 1st October this year.

Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher, Vice-President of the Committee for Economic Development released this statement:

‘When we successfully negotiated the re-instatement of the Fisheries Management Agreement with UK in December last year, the States of Guernsey agreed to introduce a provision within Bailiwick fishing licences for all vessels over 10 metres in length to comply with the monthly catch limits for those fish species which are subject to quota management controls. We also agreed that discussions on future arrangements for quota management controls for the under 10m vessels would commence early this year.

These proposals have been negotiated with DEFRA and agreed by the UK Fisheries Minister, and provide for the phasing in of controls during 2017 for the species most at risk of over fishing.

The re-instatement of the FMA was very important for our local fishing industry as it provides stability and security for our fishermen. We have tried to find a balance which results in the best outcome for Bailiwick fishermen in the circumstances.’

The consultation period will close on the 30th June 2017 – you can get involved here.