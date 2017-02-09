Flamanville Blast: No Nuclear Risk

There has been an explosion at the Flamanville nuclear power station on the French coast.

That is about 30 miles from Guernsey and approximately 15 miles from Alderney.

The explosion and fire is reported to have been in the heart of the machine room at around 10am. It was outside of the nuclear zone and there was said to be no risk of radiation escape.

Injuries initially reported were later confirmed to be five cases of ‘minor smoke inhalation’ according to a French jounalist on the scene who Island FM was able to speak to. The five people suffering smoke inhalation were all treated at the scene and Island FM was told no one required hospital treatment.

There was an emergency response including medical assistance, but the power plant’s special emergency plan has not put in place due to the location of the explosion outside of the nuclear zone.

French energy provider EDF used social media to update the public:

A @EDFFlamanville 1, départ de feu maîtrisé en zone non nucléaire. Aucune victime et pas de conséquence pour la sûreté et l’environnement. — EDF Officiel (@EDFofficiel) February 9, 2017

This is translated to fire mastered in non-nuclear areas. No victim and no consequences for safety and the environment.

French newspapers and websites reported the news shortly after 10am.

British media picked up on the explosion and the close proximity of the nuclear plant to the Channel Islands.